Getty Images

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted his club are braced to receive bids for Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

Mbeumo has been in sensational form for Brentford this season, scoring 18 goals in just 37 appearances in all competitions as he enjoys a breakout season following the departure of Ivan Toney last summer. The Cameroon international’s form has piqued the interest of many clubs, with Newcastle United among those chiefly linked with a move for the winger.

The Telegraph reported back in January that Mbeumo had been identified by the Magpies as a way to strengthen their attacking options and whilst PSR prohibited a move in winter, Mbeumo remains someone they could look to sign this summer. Miguel Almiron’s departure has left the club light at right wing - although Jacob Murphy’s sensational form has ensured that lack of depth has not been a problem in the last couple of months.

With more PSR headroom this summer, Newcastle could make Mbeumo one of their big-money signings - and recent comments from Thomas Frank will certainly alert the attention of many on Tyneside.

Thomas Frank’s Bryan Mbeumo transfer admission

Seeing his key players leave the Gtech Community Stadium is far from unchartered territory for the Bees head coach. Brentford operate on a policy of unearthing gems from around the world to then sell-on for tremendous profit.

Mbeumo, who moved to the London side for less than £6m in 2019, is likely to be the next man the Bees can make a huge profit from. Fees north of £50m have been quoted as what it may cost any interested club to sign the 25-year-old this summer, with Frank revealing that it will be ‘expensive’ for any club to buy the winger this summer.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports, Frank also admitted that the Bees are a ‘selling club’ and that his club will consider offers if an appropriate bid: “That’s a good question,” Frank replied when asked if Mbeumo would still be a Brentford player come the end of the summer transfer window. “I am the head coach, I want all of my best players to stay forever.

“I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford. He is thriving, he is doing well and playing fantastic.

“What happens in the future? I don’t know. I’ve said many times we are a selling club but also to reinforce that there is probably [only] ten clubs in the world who aren’t selling clubs.

“Of course, if the right price, that is going to be expensive, is coming then I’m pretty sure the club will be open for it. But I’m very happy he is here and also convinced that Bryan will still be happy here at the football club.”

Newcastle United were shown Mbeumo’s immense quality first-hand in December when he netted during Brentford’s 4-2 Premier League win at the Gtech Community Stadium. Lewis Hall, who to that point had been the club’s standout player, was given a torrid afternoon by his opposite number.