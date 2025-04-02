Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Frank has described Sandro Tonali’s winner as a ‘one in a million’ effort as his Brentford side fell to defeat against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the match finely poised at 1-1 following goals from Alexander Isak and Bryan Mbeumo, it looked as if the points would be shared on Tyneside before Tonali thundered an effort past Mark Flekken to win the match for the hosts. It was a brilliant strike deserving of winning any match - and one that Frank was full of praise for after the match.

Thomas Frank’s Sandro Tonali reaction

Speaking post match, the Brentford boss was asked for his thoughts on the game and that moment of quality from Tonali: “It could have gone either way,” he responded. “We could easily have won it and also lose it, that's what we did. So that's why you feel you wanted at least something out of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm very pleased with the performance. I felt that we know we are going to Newcastle tonight, it's a very difficult place to play.

“One of the most lively away grounds in the league. After their big win in the League Cup, which of course gave them a big boost and they are fighting for the Champions League spot.

“But I felt we kept Newcastle quiet the first half more or less, except the first minute and the last minute of the half.

“I think that was a brilliant away performance in the first half. In the second half, we are coming back into the game. A great attack that gave us the penalty. We are this close to scoring from Ethan’s header on the inside of the post and that can maybe decide the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are up 2-1, there are still a few minutes left of the game. And then another marginal situation that went against us - the Tonali cross. I asked him if it was a cross, and he told me it was. I just had to be sure - and that's one in a million.

“So the performance is very good. If you want to win a game like this, you need, just like any game, but to win a tight game against a good team, you need some of the margins to go your way. And the first goal, Bryan slips. If he doesn't slip, he kicks the ball away in front of Isak.

“Ethan [header] inside of the post. Tonali, one in a million cross going in the goal.

“And for me, the Damsgaard penalty. So, unfortunately, we got on the wrong end of that. But the performance is very good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan Mbeumo’s reaction to Brentford v Newcastle United

Mbeuemo, whose penalty drew his side level before Tonali’s late winner, revealed coming on the losing end was ‘frustrating’: "It is a hard one tonight and we deserved more,” the Cameroon international told Sky Sports.

“It was good performance but at the end it was not enough. I think we knew it was going to be a tough game against a very good side and at the end it was a bit frustrating. It is hard to take.

"We knew it is important to get the points away. It is always tough to come here. It is really tight and we are going to give it our best game by game and see where it takes us."