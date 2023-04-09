Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford had led through a first-half penalty from Ivan Toney, who missed the first of his two spot kicks.

After discussing the “dark arts” around penalty taking, Frank revealed that his bench had been “more active” towards Martin because of the “strategy” of Tindall, Howe’s assistant.

Brentford’s head coach said: “We also, on purpose, were a little bit more active towards the fourth official today. Again, we’re talking about consistency. We know that Newcastle have the strategy. Jason Tindall always speaks in the fourth official’s ear throughout the game. We just have to be aware of that.”

Brentford had deservedly led at the break thanks to Toney’s 45th-minute penalty, but the second-half introduction of Callum Wilson – who had a goal disallowed for handball – and Anthony Gordon changed the game.

United praise

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank and Eddie Howe, his Newcastle United counterpart, before the game.

A shot from Joelinton went in off David Raya’s legs in the 54th minute, and Isak, set up by Wilson, scored a winner for United seven minutes later.

“Top performance, throughout the game,” said Frank. “We went more than toe-to-toe against Newcastle that everyone, including myself, have praised this season. That was well-deserved praise.

"I don’t think any team have done to Newcastle what we did first-half. Top performance, gave everything. I think it was two moments, second-half, that unfortunately decided the game.

"Good action from Joelinton, and after that I think he’s fortunate ton score. I think he hits David’s legs. And then quality from Isak, the £63million striker.”

Asked about Newcastle’s substitutions, Frank said: “I think they had to change the game. We were so much on top. I think, of course, they put a little bit of pressure (on us). I saw it as two moments that changed the team.”

