Thomas Tuchel gives his honest verdict on Newcastle United's performance against Chelsea

Tuchel’s Premier League leaders won 3-0 at St James’s Park yesterday thanks to two goals from Reece James and a penalty from Jorginho.

The result means Newcastle, for only the third time in history, have failed to win any of their first 10 league games.

Graeme Jones, put in “interim” charge of United last week following Steve Bruce’s departure, felt that his team was “competitive” until James broke the deadlock in the 65th minute.

Asked for his view on Newcastle, Chelsea head coach Tuchel said: “I think it was first of all hard for them, because we put a lot of effort into the moments off the ball.

"They relied heavily on long balls. They tried to interrupt the match and interrupt the rhythm, and defended in a very low block. I think we are the deserved winners, but it can get more and more awkward if you constantly attack, and you’re constantly the team that’s responsible for the rhythm and intensity, and then you never know.

"Sometimes you end up conceding from one mistake or conceding from a set-piece, and maybe everybody’s judging the game differently. It was difficult for them, because we had a very good performance, especially off the ball.”

Jones had set up his team with a low block to frustrate Chelsea, who had beaten Norwich City 7-0 a week earlier.

Thomas Tuchel at St James's Park.

“We don't want to play this way, but it’s where we are at the moment," said Jones.

