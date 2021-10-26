Chelsea stormed to a 7-0 victory at home to Norwich City on Saturday to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table.

A Mason Mount hat-trick and goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, reece James, Ben Chilwell and an own-goal from Max Aarons completed the rout for the european champions.

They secured this impressive victory without World Cup winner N’Golo Kante who missed the game at Stamford Bridge with a muscle injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuchel revealed that Saturday’s game simply came too early for the midfielder and that, assuming he comes through tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Southampton unscathed, he fully expects Kante to be available to face Newcastle:

“The game was too early. He [Kante] did the full training on Friday and after training, he said he feels his muscles a bit tight.” Tuchel said.

“He went to the physios for massages and for some treatment and he actually wanted to wait until Saturday in the morning to take the decision.

“I said no, it’s such an early game tomorrow, the possibility that it will change is not so high.

Thomas Tuchel has been handed an injury boost ahead of Saturday's game with Newcastle United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“I said take your time and it was simply one day too early. If the match would have been on Sunday he would have played. So he is fully available for Tuesday and for Newcastle.”

Christian Pulisic may also make his return to the Chelsea first-team on Saturday, however, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are expected to miss the game at St James’s Park.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.