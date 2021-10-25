Newcastle United v Chelsea: When is it? What time is kick-off? Can I watch it on TV?

Newcastle host Chelsea in their tenth Premier League game of the season, still searching for their elusive first victory.

A 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday was not enough for Graeme Jones’ side to drag themselves out of the bottom three - and an ominous task against the European Champions is up next for United.

However, they will draw strength from the fact that they have defeated Chelsea five times in their last eight meetings at St James’s Park, losing just twice in that time.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea:

When is it?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea takes place on Saturday October 30. The game kicks off at 3pm at St James’s Park.

Is the game on TV?

Unfortunately, the match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will not be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom.

You can listen to the game live on BBC Radio Newcastle.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will also be providing coverage of the game through Miles Starforth who will be at St James’s Park. We will have pre-match and post-match reaction, all the latest team news and analysis from Saturday’s crucial game.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle will be monitoring the fitness of Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett as they near their respective returns to the first-team.

On Saturday, Jones revealed that Joe Willock had been playing through the pain barrier since picking up a toe-injury in September - an update on his condition is expected later this week.

Jonjo Shelvey is back available for selection after serving a one-game suspension for his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku may not be fit for the game on Saturday, however, N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are likely to be fit enough to play their part at St James’s Park.

What are the latest betting odds?

Newcastle United win: 8/1

Draw: 4/1

Chelsea win: 1/3

