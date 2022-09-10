Three more Newcastle United fixtures postponed following West Ham United cancellation
All Newcastle United club fixtures this weekend have been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
On Thursday, The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Newcastle had been due to play West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. On Friday, the Premier League released a statement confirming this weekend’s fixtures had been postponed ‘as a mark of respect’.
A statement read: “To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United forward set to leave the club in January after injury-plagued spell
-
2
Newcastle United issue Bournemouth fixture update as Richard Masters explains Premier League decision
-
3
Ex-West Brom and Watford keeper ‘rejects’ Newcastle United move as former Magpies defender announces retirement
-
4
Newcastle United receive Bruno Guimaraes injury boost following Brazil call-up verdict
-
5
‘Not fun anymore’ – Former Newcastle United defender announces retirement at 31
Read More
In addition to Newcastle’s first team fixture, Newcastle Under-21s match at Aston Villa, Newcastle Under-18s match at home to Liverpool and Newcastle Women’s FA WNL Cup match at Nettleham have also been postponed along with all academy and grass roots football matches.
Government guidance issued to sporting governing bodies stated: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures or close entertainment events during the National Mourning period.”
A decision is yet to be made on next weekend’s games by the Premier League. Newcastle are due to play Bournemouth St James’s Park on September 17.
A club statement read: “A decision on Newcastle United's home Premier League fixture against Bournemouth will be made in due course. Supporters should retain their existing tickets for the trip to West Ham as they will remain valid for the rearranged fixture."
Should the Bournemouth match also be postponed, Newcastle’s next Premier League match will be away to Fulham following the international break on October 1.