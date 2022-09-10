When West Ham v Newcastle United fixture could be played after Premier League postponements
Newcastle United’s trip to the London Stadium was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Premier League, EFL, National League and FA postponed games across the country from senior level to grassroots football.
Read More
A statement by the FA read: ‘Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United forward set to leave the club in January after injury-plagued spell
-
2
Newcastle United issue Bournemouth fixture update as Richard Masters explains Premier League decision
-
3
Ex-West Brom and Watford keeper ‘rejects’ Newcastle United move as former Magpies defender announces retirement
-
4
Newcastle United receive Bruno Guimaraes injury boost following Brazil call-up verdict
-
5
Eddie Howe set to leave one Newcastle United player out of his 25-man Premier League squad
‘As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.’
This means that teams across the country now have to find a new date to fit in this weekend’s postponed fixture - and with an already condensed schedule because of the mid-season World Cup, this could prove to be very tricky.
The usual process for postponed weekend games is to find a midweek slot that can accommodate both teams.
However, their opponents West Ham, are in Europa Conference League action and thus, do not have many free midweek rounds where a Premier League match can take place.
In fact, the Hammers have no free midweek slots between now and the break for the World Cup in November, meaning any game between the sides at the London Stadium will almost certainly have to take place in the new year.
With that comes its own complications however with considerations about both the FA and Carabao Cup having to be taken into account as well as any progression in Europe from the Hammers.
The reverse fixture between the teams is scheduled for the weekend of February 4 - a game that could be played before the postponed fixture.