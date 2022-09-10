When West Ham v Newcastle United fixture could be played after Premier League postponements

The Premier League, EFL, National League and FA postponed games across the country from senior level to grassroots football.

A statement by the FA read: ‘Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

This is when West Ham v Newcastle United fixture could be played (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

‘As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.’

This means that teams across the country now have to find a new date to fit in this weekend’s postponed fixture - and with an already condensed schedule because of the mid-season World Cup, this could prove to be very tricky.

The usual process for postponed weekend games is to find a midweek slot that can accommodate both teams.

However, their opponents West Ham, are in Europa Conference League action and thus, do not have many free midweek rounds where a Premier League match can take place.

In fact, the Hammers have no free midweek slots between now and the break for the World Cup in November, meaning any game between the sides at the London Stadium will almost certainly have to take place in the new year.

With that comes its own complications however with considerations about both the FA and Carabao Cup having to be taken into account as well as any progression in Europe from the Hammers.