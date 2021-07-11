Ticket blow for Newcastle United fans
Newcastle United fans will be locked out of another pre-season friendly.
York City revealed last month that the July 18 friendly between the National League North side and Steve Bruce’s team would be open to home fans only.
And League Two club Harrogate have confirmed that the warm-up game against Newcastle the same day – Bruce’s squad will be split between the two fixtures – will also be for home supporters only, as the EnviroVent Stadium will have a reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions. Harrogate are selling £10 streaming passes for those unable to attend.
A club statement read: “Areas allocated for away supporters fall within the red zone, therefore regretfully there will be no away ticket allocation at the match.”
Newcastle fans – who have not been able to attend an away game since March 7 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic – will be apply to apply for tickets for the July 23 game against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.