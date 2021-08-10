Krul was in the Norwich City team beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United on Saturday. The 33-year-old goalkeeper – who spent 11 years at the club – posted a message to supporters on Twitter after the friendly, which was decided by two goals from Dwight Gayle and a strike from Matt Ritchie.

“Could think of worse places to have our final pre-season game,” tweeted Krul, who was applauded by home fans when he ran out.

“Good test with lots of positives, but also stuff we will focus on this week to make sure we are ready when the real stuff starts. Thanks @NUFC fans for the nice reception again.”

Krul – who was hurt by the manner of his departure from Newcastle in 2017 – helped Norwich win the Championship last season for the second time in three years.