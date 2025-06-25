Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento will play for England U21’s tonight when they face the Netherlands in the U21 European Championship semi-final.

Lee Carsley’s side are on course to defend their U21 European Championship title and face the Netherlands in today’s first semi-final. A win for England would set up a potential final against either Germany or France.

England defeated Spain 3-1 in the quarter-final to set up a tie against the Netherlands, with Elliot Anderson dispatching a late penalty to seal his side’s passage to the final four. Tino Livramento, meanwhile, continued his impressive tournament in that match, but was involved in a flashpoint between both teams towards the closing stages.

Spain’s Marc Pubill attempted to block Livramento’s clearance with a lunging studs-up tackle that, fortunately for the Magpies man, made no contact with him before he got the clearance away. Livramento took issue with the challenge in the immediate aftermath, with tensions between both sides then boiling over once the final whistle was blown.

For Livramento and England, though, they must now concentrate on the threats that they will face from the Dutch and Newcastle United fans are able to watch their man in action this evening.

When is England U21 v Netherlands U21?

The U21 European Championship semi-final between England and the Netherlands kicks-off at 5pm (BST) this evening. The clash will be played at Tehelne Pole, the home of Slovenian side Slovan Bratislava.

Is England U21 v Netherlands U21 on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Channel 4 will show the game with coverage beginning at 4:40 pm.

England U21 team to face Netherlands U21

Carsley has, unsurprisingly, named a settled side for tonight’s game with just one enforced change. Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, who started their win over Spain, was shown a yellow card during that game and handed a subsequent one-match ban.

That has opened the door for Anderson to start in his place, with the other ten starters, Livramento included, also having been named in Carsley’s last starting XI.

England U21 team in full: James Beadle; Tino Livramento, Charlie Cresswell, Jarell Quansah, Jack Hinshelwood; Alex Scott, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Elliott, James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson; Jay Stansfield.

Tino Livramento to impress again?

Livramento has enjoyed a very good tournament to date, featuring in all but one game for Carsley’s side with his only omission from the starting lineup coming ahead of their defeat against Germany in the group stage - the former Chelsea man was an unused substitute on that day. Livramento, like he did for Newcastle United last season, has played on both sides of defence, filling in where required in the back line.

Newcastle United will hope that Livramento can use the momentum from a good tournament to take his club form to a new level, if that is even possible. Anthony Gordon was able to do that two years ago as he was named player of the tournament before starring for the Magpies during the 2023/24 season, scoring 12 goals and registering 16 assists in all competitions.