Manchester City are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker this summer.

Walker left City during the winter transfer window to join AC Milan. The 34-year-old made 319 appearances for Manchester City over seven-and-a-half seasons, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League.

He joined AC Milan on a half-season loan deal that effectively ends his time at City, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

As such, Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to sign a permanent replacement in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City targeting Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento

One player City are claimed to be keeping an eye on is Newcastle United’s right-back Tino Livramento. The 22-year-old has broken into the England senior squad this season while becoming a regular in Eddie Howe’s side after being used as a backup option to Kieran Trippier last season.

Livramento joined Newcastle from Southampton in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth up to £40million including add-ons. According to The Telegraph, City are keeping a ‘close eye’ on Livramento as a potential long-term replacement for Walker. Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has also been linked.

Livramento has already made 50 Premier League appearances for Newcastle and has moved ahead of Trippier in the right-back pecking order this campaign. But Livramento is yet to register a goal or an assist so far this season - his goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers almost a year ago remains his only Premier League goal contribution for The Magpies to date.

Livramento was dropped from Newcastle’s starting line-up in the recent 4-0 defeat against City at the Etihad Stadium. He came on to replace Trippier at half-time after a disappointing first half saw them trail 3-0.

Trippier was arguably at fault for Man City’s opening goal as he misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing Omar Marmoush to slot home the first of his three goals.

Tino Livramento in ‘the best place’ at Newcastle United

Livramento was previously at Chelsea but didn’t make a first-team appearance before being snapped up by Southampton in 2021. He went on to make 34 appearances for The Saints but left after recovering from a serious ACL injury and suffering relegation in 2023.

Since arriving at Newcastle, Livramento has made both his Champions League and international debut. Speaking earlier this season, the defender believes he is in ‘the best place’ at Newcastle.

“The goal was always to be playing in the Premier League as early as possible,” he said. “I left Chelsea and got that experience straight away at Southampton. I had some tough times with injuries but the club and the fans were great to me.

“Now I am at a place I absolutely love – the atmosphere, the supporters, the manager, it feels like I’m in a great place at Newcastle. I’m in the best place I could be to learn and develop as a footballer.”

Newcastle are understood to be keen to keep hold of Livramento, with the club viewing him as an important player in the side for years to come. He remains under contract at St James’ Park until June 2028.