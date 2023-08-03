Newcastle saw a £30million proposal rejected by Southampton last month but have continued to work on a deal with the Championship club. Following reports Livramento has been left out of the Saints squad for the season opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, it is now understood an agreement has been reached for The Magpies to sign the 20-year-old right-back.

Following The Gazette’s reports that Newcastle were closing in on a move to sign Livramento, Sky Sports have now claimed an agreement has been reached between the two clubs. The fee is understood to be around the £35million mark including add-ons, with the player now due on Tyneside for a medical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have been locked in negotiations to sign the England Under-21 international for the majority of the summer window so far with Chelsea’s significant sell-on clause for the player thought to be a stumbling block.

The Blues will get around 40% of the profits Southampton make from selling Livramento. As a result, The Saints have been holding out for a ‘win-win’ offer to be made.

Livramento featured just twice for Southampton in their ill-fated 2022-23 Premier League campaign that saw them relegated to the Championship. The youngster suffered an ACL injury in April 2022 that ruled him out of competitive action for over a year.