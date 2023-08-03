Newcastle and Southampton have reached an agreement for the 20-year-old right-back for £35million including add-ons after an extended period of negotiations.

Livramento is expected on Tyneside to complete a medical and formalise a move ahead of the new Premier League season. The England Under-21 international featured just twice for Southampton in their ill-fated 2022-23 Premier League campaign that saw The Saints relegated to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster suffered an ACL injury in April 2022 that ruled him out of competitive action for over a year. He is set to miss Southampton’s Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night due to his imminent move to Newcastle.

Southampton bought Livramento from Chelsea for a reported £4million which included a complex sell-on clause. The clause entitles Chelsea to around 40% of the profit Southampton make from selling the player though this percentage increases slightly the greater the profit.

With Southampton agreeing an initial £30million deal with Newcastle plus around £5million in add-ons, their initial profit stands at £26million. That means Chelsea will be entitled to a further fee of around £10.4million once the deal is complete, meaning The Blues will have banked in excess of £15million from the 2021 sale.