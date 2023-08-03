The staggering sum Chelsea are set to make from imminent £35m Newcastle United transfer
Newcastle United are close to completing a deal for Southampton right-back Tino Livramento.
Newcastle and Southampton have reached an agreement for the 20-year-old right-back for £35million including add-ons after an extended period of negotiations.
Livramento is expected on Tyneside to complete a medical and formalise a move ahead of the new Premier League season. The England Under-21 international featured just twice for Southampton in their ill-fated 2022-23 Premier League campaign that saw The Saints relegated to the Championship.
The youngster suffered an ACL injury in April 2022 that ruled him out of competitive action for over a year. He is set to miss Southampton’s Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night due to his imminent move to Newcastle.
Southampton bought Livramento from Chelsea for a reported £4million which included a complex sell-on clause. The clause entitles Chelsea to around 40% of the profit Southampton make from selling the player though this percentage increases slightly the greater the profit.
With Southampton agreeing an initial £30million deal with Newcastle plus around £5million in add-ons, their initial profit stands at £26million. That means Chelsea will be entitled to a further fee of around £10.4million once the deal is complete, meaning The Blues will have banked in excess of £15million from the 2021 sale.
Southampton will earn around £20million plus add-ons from the deal.