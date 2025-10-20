Newcastle United star ruled out for another month after Instagram injury return tease

Tino Livramento injury: Newcastle United have provided a fresh update on the defender’s comeback.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has provided the latest on Tino Livramento’s recovery from a knee injury.

The 22-year-old was stretchered off during Newcastle’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at St James’ Park last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that Livramento was previously ruled out for around a year with an ACL injury at Southampton prior to joining Newcastle in 2023, there were fears the full-back had suffered another serious knee issue.

But Livramento’s injury prognosis this time around has been more positive, with a November return targeted.

Following the injury, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Tino, we think, will be at roughly around six to eight weeks.

“Which is probably positive from where we were after the game, thinking it might be months. So yeah, we're probably looking, not this international break, but maybe the next one he could be back. So certainly more positive, yeah, than we initially feared.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Tino Livramento teases injury return

Livramento has missed Newcastle’s last three matches against Union Saint-Gilloise, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

He is expected to remain sidelined for the upcoming matches against Benfica, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Athletic Club and Brentford.

After the November international break, Newcastle host Manchester City at St James’ Park before travelling to Marseille in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livramento, who missed out on the England squad due to his knee injury, teased his return to fitness during the international break with a social media post.

The defender took to Instagram to post an image of himself in action for Newcastle along with a sand timer emoji to suggest progress in his return to fitness.

Eddie Howe issues Tino Livramento injury update

Livramento had been in a knee brace during his recovery from a knee ligament injury but is now just over a month away from a potential return.

Providing an update on Livramento, Howe said: “So far, so good. I think for Tino, he's out of the brace that he was in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time I speak to him, he seems positive about his return. So I don't think there'll be any massive changes to the time frame that he was given, but I think he's moving in the right direction.”