Newcastle United star ruled out for another month after Instagram injury return tease
Eddie Howe has provided the latest on Tino Livramento’s recovery from a knee injury.
The 22-year-old was stretchered off during Newcastle’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at St James’ Park last month.
Given that Livramento was previously ruled out for around a year with an ACL injury at Southampton prior to joining Newcastle in 2023, there were fears the full-back had suffered another serious knee issue.
But Livramento’s injury prognosis this time around has been more positive, with a November return targeted.
Following the injury, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Tino, we think, will be at roughly around six to eight weeks.
“Which is probably positive from where we were after the game, thinking it might be months. So yeah, we're probably looking, not this international break, but maybe the next one he could be back. So certainly more positive, yeah, than we initially feared.”
Tino Livramento teases injury return
Livramento has missed Newcastle’s last three matches against Union Saint-Gilloise, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.
He is expected to remain sidelined for the upcoming matches against Benfica, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Athletic Club and Brentford.
After the November international break, Newcastle host Manchester City at St James’ Park before travelling to Marseille in the Champions League the following Tuesday.
Livramento, who missed out on the England squad due to his knee injury, teased his return to fitness during the international break with a social media post.
The defender took to Instagram to post an image of himself in action for Newcastle along with a sand timer emoji to suggest progress in his return to fitness.
Eddie Howe issues Tino Livramento injury update
Livramento had been in a knee brace during his recovery from a knee ligament injury but is now just over a month away from a potential return.
Providing an update on Livramento, Howe said: “So far, so good. I think for Tino, he's out of the brace that he was in.
“Every time I speak to him, he seems positive about his return. So I don't think there'll be any massive changes to the time frame that he was given, but I think he's moving in the right direction.”