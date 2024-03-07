Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Manchester United defender Sergio Reguilon has revealed he was “crying like a kid” following their Carabao Cup humiliation in November.

Newcastle United ran riot at Old Trafford - exerting revenge for last season’s Wembley heartbreak. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock ensured a 7,000-strong away end partied long into the night.

The Magpies’ Carabao Cup campaign ultimately ended in heartbreak on penalties to Chelsea but winning at Old Trafford provided one of the season highlights so far. For context, that triumph was just Newcastle’s second win against the Red Devils at the Theatre of Dreams in 51 years.

The defeat triggered concerns over Erik ten Hag’s future, with Man United grappling with that dilemma all season. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has since assumed sporting control of the club and it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman will stay put.

As for Reguillon, he returned to Tottenham Hotspur in January before being shipped across London to Brentford. The Spaniard was always supposed to be a short-term fix amid an ongoing left-back crisis but that did not stop him feeling dejected post-match.

Speaking to The Times, Reguilon opened up about the defeat to Newcastle earlier this season. He said: "We were defending the title and we were out. I don’t care if I am here for six months, I was upset. I don’t know how long I was crying like a kid.