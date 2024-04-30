Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfer target Tosin Adarabioyo is set to leave Fulham when his contract expires this summer.

The 26-year-old has been offered a new deal at Craven Cottage but will reportedly leave the club on a free transfer with several Premier League sides interested. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Adarabioyo has informed the club he will not be signing a new deal with his ‘final decision made’.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The centre-back, who has played 129 games for Fulham since his arrival from Manchester City in 2020, has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United as well as Newcastle. The Magpies have targeted Adarabioyo and AFC Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly as bargain defensive options this summer with both players set to be available to sign for free.

After informing the club of his decision to leave, Adarabioyo was not included in the matchday squad to face Crystal Palace over on Saturday. He had started Fulham’s last nine Premier League matches prior to the 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage over the weekend, including the 1-0 defeat by Newcastle earlier this month.

When asked if the defender would play for the club again, Cottagers boss Marco Silva said: “He can play. We have three games to play. If I decided, he would be on the pitch he would be. It will be my decision always.