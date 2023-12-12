Tottenham Hotspur make official 'big seven' stance regarding Newcastle United, Man Utd & Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur have made an official 'big seven' stance regarding Newcastle United this season.
Spurs may have got the better of The Magpies at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as they strolled to a 4-1 win, but Eddie Howe's side have certainly put themselves back on the map over the last 18 months. Newcastle beat Tottenham 6-1 at St James' Park on the way to securing a fourth-place finish and Champions League qualification for the first time in over 20 years.
United will be hoping to progress to the last-16 of the competition with a win over AC Milan on Wednesday night at St James' Park (8pm kick-off).
But the previous match at Tottenham was perhaps telling as to how opposition clubs view Newcastle at the moment. Spurs' ticketing system now lists Newcastle United as a 'Category A' match with a minimum adult price of £65.
Clubs considered 'Category A' by Spurs are: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and now Newcastle. The Magpies were 'Category B' last season but have been bumped up by Spurs to be alongside members of the so-called 'big six'.
One Newcastle supporter responded to Spurs' pricing structure by stating: "Officially the big seven."
The Magpies are the first team outside of the 'big six' other than Leicester City to qualify for the Champions League group stage in the last 20 years. But the 'big six' dominance is under threat by more than just Newcastle with Aston Villa currently sitting third in the table having secured Conference League football last season.