Spurs plot Premier League transfer hijack after £65m Newcastle United bid

Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a transfer bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

According to Sky Sports, Palace rejected Spurs’ bid for the England international in the final days of the transfer window. It comes after Newcastle spent the final month of the summer transfer window trying to sign Guehi.

The Magpies saw a £65million bid rejected by Palace and Spurs’ bid is understood to be less than that as Guehi enters the final 18 months of his contract at Selhurst Park. Despite the serious transfer interest, the 24-year-old is expected to remain a Palace player at least until the summer.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the defender and hold a significant advantage when it comes to agreeing a transfer as they have a 20% sell-on percentage having sold Guehi to Palace for £18million back in 2021. The Blues also have a clause that allows them to match any accepted offer from another club, effectively giving them first refusal to sign the defender.

While Howe was coy on Newcastle’s interest in Guehi over the summer, he has since gone on the record confirming the club’s pursuit of the defender.

“[Guehi] wasn’t the only target,” Howe said on the Up Front with Simon Jordan Podcast. “A lot goes into a summer, you never just have one target - that wouldn’t be right.

“We went into the summer with several targets and we tried to sign two or three other players but we didn’t get them.

“We ended up towards the end of the window with one target and we didn’t get him so that was it.”

Are Newcastle United still interested in Marc Guehi?

Newcastle could return for Guehi in the summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace. Should he not agree a new deal at Selhurst Park, Palace will be in a significantly weaker negotiating position as rejecting bids means they risk losing Guehi for nothing.

Guehi was understood to be keen on joining Newcastle but has continued to show his professionalism at Palace as captain. Given the likely cut-price deal for Guehi in the summer, Newcastle are likely to face much more competition for his signature should they return with a fresh bid ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Where has the Marc Guehi money gone?

Newcastle’s lack of activity in the winter transfer window has prompted many to question where the potential club record transfer fee willing to be spent to sign Guehi last summer has gone. The reality, in PSR terms, is that is was never really there and buying Guehi in the summer would have put increased pressure on the club to sell players in the winter and before the June 30 deadline in the summer.

When asked where the Guehi money was, Howe told The Gazette: “Yeah, I mean, I'm not going to sit here and explain PSR, because I don't even understand all of it. But it's not as clear as everyone will make out, there's not a pot of money there waiting to be spent, it's all about the 30th of June and making sure you comply by that date.

“Obviously, if you spend money, then you have to recoup it at a later date, so that doesn't explain anything, does it? But in my head it does.”