Tottenham Hotspur rocked by double season-ending injury blows as Newcastle United and Chelsea lurk
Ange Postecoglou has revealed that two of his key players will not play again this season. The Australian has ruled both Ben Davies and Timo Werner out of any further action after they suffered respective calf and hamstring injuries.
Asked about the injury situation in his squad, Postecoglou said: “Not good. We've had a couple of injuries. Timo with his hamstring. With only two to three weeks or so left, he'll miss the rest of the season. Ben Davies got a calf injury in the game and that's the rest of his season.”
Spurs currently sit two places and seven points above the Magpies in the Premier League table with a game in hand over Eddie Howe’s side. However, that is due to be played tomorrow night when they host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
A win for Spurs against the Blues would move them almost out of Newcastle’s reach with just four games of the season to go, but it would severely dent Chelsea’s ambitions of a top-six finish. However, defeat for Postecoglou’s side gives Newcastle hope of finishing 5th in the table - whilst also opening the door for the Blues in their race for European qualification.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have confirmed that Levi Colwill and Chrisopher Nkunku are in training with the team ahead of the clash with Spurs. A toe injury means Colwill hasn’t featured for the first-team since the beginning of March whilst Nkunku has played just ten times since joining from RB Leipzig in the summer with a hamstring issue having kept him sidelined since February.