Newcastle United’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements could land them at the door of Tosin Adarabioyo this summer. The 26-year-old has impressed for Fulham this season, but with just a few months left on his current contract at Craven Cottage, he could be set for a move away from the capital this summer.

Long-term injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman have sharpened minds at St James’ Park and made recruiting a new centre-back this summer a big priority for the club. However, their need to strengthen elsewhere and to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean the free agent market is something they could explore this summer - with Adarabioyo chief among the most sought after players.

Recent reports have suggested that the Magpies are ‘leading’ the race to sign the former Manchester City defender, however, they are expected to face stiff competition with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs also tracking the defender.

Adarabioyo, meanwhile, was left out of Fulham’s squad to face Crystal Palace at the weekend, despite having started their nine previous league outings. On his omission, Marco Silva admitted he had to ‘prepare for the future’ but that Adarabioyo would be available for selection if called upon: “He can play.” Silva said. “We have three games to play. If I decided, he would be on the pitch he would be. It will be my decision always.

“I'm looking for the present. I want to win football matches and be as competitive as we can be. At the same time, we have to prepare for the future of the football club.”

Adarabioyo joined the Cottagers in October 2020 having enjoyed successful loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and West Brom in previous campaigns. That move to Fulham saw Adarabioyo leave Manchester City - a club he had risen through the ranks at - and one that saw him receive great praise from Pep Guardiola.

Speaking back in 2016 as Adarabioyo began to break into the first-team picture at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola said: “Tosin has a lot of steps to get him better. It's not done, but he has all the quality.