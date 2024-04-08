'Really lucky' Tottenham Hotspur star escapes Newcastle United ban as Nottingham Forest boss fumes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his disappointment that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison escaped punishment from VAR after an off the ball incident with Ryan Yates during the clash between Spurs and Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening. After initially being missed by Simon Hooper, Yates urged the referee and VAR to review the incident which saw Maddison catch the Forest man in the chest.
The technology did review the incident, however, no further action was taken by the officials. Speaking about the incident, Espirito Santo said: “It doesn't look like he punched him, he punched him. I saw the image and that is why I speak to you. I was surprised that VAR didn't tell Simon to review it better because honestly with all my respects, Maddison loses his composure and it is a punch in the stomach of Yates.
“It should have been reviewed and a different decision. It is not a shirt with players that looks like nothing happens, no. No, it's without the ball. I didn't ask [the referee], but I saw it. There is no problem in telling I didn't see it the same way. We didn't agree, me and VAR.”
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher appeared on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch on Monday to discuss the issue. Gallagher revealed his view that Maddison was ‘really lucky’ to not receive any punishment for the offence:
“This was really interesting because it got flagged by VAR," he said. “I listened to the VAR. Maddison had already got a yellow card and I thought it would be a very interesting decision. The VAR came to the decision, and I quote, 'no evidence of violent conduct'. That's his choice.
“What I will say is, the referee has to be guided by VAR because he doesn't see it. VAR doesn't send him to the screen so he doesn't see the incident again. If he did, who knows what decision he would make?
“I think Maddison is really lucky. If you do that on a football field and you get sent off, you haven't got a leg to stand on. The referee hasn't had a chance to look at it because of the VAR protocol. It hasn't met the threshold.”
All of this means that Maddison will be available for Ange Postecoglou when he takes his Spurs side to St James’ Park on Saturday in what is set to be another crucial game in both teams’ hunt for European football. The Magpies famously defeated Spurs 6-1 in this fixture last season having led 5-0 inside the first 21 minutes.