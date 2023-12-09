Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: Both Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglou have their fair share of injury issues to deal with.

A threadbare Newcastle United head to the capital after a disappointing defeat to Everton in midweek.

The Magpies were beaten 3-0 on Merseyside as Eddie Howe was yet again forced to name the same ten outfield players that had started their previous three matches as injury problems continue to persist.

However, there does seem to be a small chink of light at the end of the tunnel with a few of those injured players seemingly close to a return to the fold, although how quick they are able to do that is unknown.

Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, also saw his side fall to defeat on Thursday night as he shares a similar headache as his opposite number.