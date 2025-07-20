Tottenham Hotspur threaten Newcastle United transfer ‘hijack’ for £50m-rated star

Tottenham Hotspur could become the latest club to ‘hijack’ a Newcastle United transfer this summer amid reported interest in Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have already seen a number of transfer targets move onto other clubs this summer during what has been a frustrating window on Tyneside. The Magpies still have time to make this summer a successful one, but having already seen Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike move elsewhere this summer, they will be keen to avoid that between now and Monday 1 September.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool were the beneficiaries of those moves as Newcastle United shopped in the very top markets for players. However, they cannot afford to see too many more transfer targets join their Premier League rivals with a number of areas in Eddie Howe’s squad still needing to be strengthened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those priority areas is up-front. Callum Wilson’s departure leaves them desperately short of options at striker, with Alexander Isak the club’s only recognised senior striker.

Will Osula is still very raw and has not yet started a Premier League game for the Magpies. Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga could do a job up front in an emergency, but a back-up to Isak is of paramount importance.

Delap could have filled that role, but a move to Stamford Bridge with the likely promise of more first-team football swayed his decision making. Ekitike was also listed as an option and whilst there was a way to play both him and Isak in the same team, Liverpool’s interest, like PSG three years ago, made a move for the Frenchman almost impossible.

Tottenham Hotspur to ‘hijack’ a move for Yoane Wissa

Newcastle’s search for a new striker has reportedly landed them at the door of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. Wissa scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season and is wanted by a host of clubs this summer, including Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa has also attracted interest from St James’ Park, however, there are two big hurdles to overcome before they can seal a deal for the Bees forward. The first of those is that Brentford have already agreed a fee with Manchester United for Bryan Mbeumo and will be very reluctant to see both Mbeumo and Wissa leave the club this summer.

The second is, if they do agree to sell the striker they value at £50m, then Tottenham Hotspur may provide competition for his signature. Spurs are now under the management of Thomas Frank, the man who worked alongside Wissa at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Frank and Wissa’s relationship, plus the London-factor, may prove too much for Newcastle United to overcome and convince the 28-year-old to make the switch to St James’ Park instead. The Europa League winners also have Champions League football to dangle at any new signings this summer and have already flexed their financial muscles with the capture of West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus, who was also wanted by Newcastle United, joined Spurs for a fee in excess of £50m earlier this summer. Newcastle take on Frank’s side on Sunday 10 August in South Korea in a pre-season friendly.