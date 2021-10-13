Tottenham Hotspur may have four of their South American players available at St James’s Park on Sunday, despite strict ‘red list’ country restrictions.

Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero have been away with Argentina, whilst Davison Sanchez has been with Colombia and full-back Emerson Royale has been away with Brazil.

Spurs had initially asked for an ‘early release’ from international duty for the quartet, however, since that was rejected, they have now resorted to potentially using a private jet in order to fly the players back to England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur could use a private jet to ensure their South American players are available to face Newcastle United (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

According to the Telegraph, Lo Celso and Romero, whose game with Peru will kick-off in the early hours of Friday morning, will fly straight back to England after their World Cup Qualifier has finished and will stay at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in order to comply with the restrictions.

Unlike the Argentine pair, Sanchez and Royale have not featured regularly for their countries, meaning their participation on Sunday is more likely.

Under new rules, footballers travelling from ‘red list’ countries will be allowed to train and play matches with their team, but have to isolate outside of this, meaning a stay at the training ground may be on the cards.

Logistically how the quartet will then travel to the north east on Sunday is unknown, however, the fact they may be available for selection to face Newcastle is a huge boost for under pressure boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Miguel Almiron is Newcastle United’s sole South American representative away on international duty this week.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.