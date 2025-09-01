Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have a number of transfers to conclude before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

After three months of speculation, talk and rumours, the summer transfer window closes at 7pm this evening. Traditionally, Newcastle United have often been onlookers on events on deadline day.

This summer, though, they have been one of the most active participants. Losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool after a summer long saga will sting, but it will be a deal they quickly move on from.

With Nick Woltemade having joined and Yoane Wissa’s move to Brentford expected imminently, there are arguments that they have ended the window in a strong position. Certainly, from this time last week where they had no senior striker and were at a stalemate in negotiations for Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen, the Magpies have ended the window in a much better position than they looked like concluding the summer just seven days ago.

As all attention focuses on both Wissa and Isak and the confirmation of their respective transfers, the Magpies remain busy behind the scenes and have a few deals left to conclude before 7pm.

Newcastle United transfer state of play

Will Osula to Eintracht Frankfurt

One of the surprises of the last few days of the transfer window is the uncertain future of Will Osula. Osula made his first Premier League start for the Magpies at the weekend - but is reportedly set to leave the club just 48 hours later.

According to the Mail, Aston Villa had agreed a deal for the Danish forward, but UEFA’s squad cost rules prevented them from finalising a move. Instead, Osula could move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal that may net Newcastle United around £30m.

A buy-back clause in that deal would allow them to re-sign Osula if his development is fast-tracked whilst away in Germany. Osula is away on international duty and has just hours to complete a move to Frankfurt.

Harrison Ashby loan move

Ashby was on the fringes of the Newcastle United squad during pre-season, but great strength and depth at full-back in Eddie Howe’s first-team means his chances of making a competitive senior debut for the Magpies this season look limited. Ashby spent last season on-loan at QPR in the Championship and is expected to be loaned out again before the window shuts.

EFL rules mean that a deal for Ashby must be signed and sealed before 7pm. There are no ‘deal sheets’ like in the Premier League that offers clubs an extra two hours to complete transfers beyond the deadline.

Trevan Sanusi loan move

Elsewhere, Trevan Sanusi could also leave Tyneside on-loan before 7pm with a move to France being tipped for the young winger. Sanusi impressed in pre-season over twelve months ago, but injuries prevented him breaking into Howe’s first-team last season.

Unlike Ashby, however, Sanusi has made an appearance in a competitive game for the Magpies after he came on during their FA Cup victory over Bromley in January. On that day, Sanusi replaced Osula in the 69th minute just minutes after he had notched his first-ever Magpies goal with a stunning left-footed strike.