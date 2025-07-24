‘Completed’ - Newcastle United announce new signing with one more set to join

Manchester United via Getty Imag

Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have confirmed the signing of highly rated winger Seung-soo Park.

As Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United first-team jet off to Asia to take part in pre-season matches in Singapore and South Korea, the Magpies have announced the signing of highly rated youngster Seung-soo Park. The teenager moves to the Magpies from Suwon Bluewings and will join the club’s academy set-up.

Park was spotted in the crowd at Celtic Park last weekend, watching on as his new club were defeated 4-0 by Brendan Rodgers’ side. A winger by trade, Park can play on either flank and was reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich ahead of his move to Tyneside.

Speaking to the club, Park said: “It's a huge honour to join Newcastle United. It's a big step for me and I feel incredibly thankful for the faith the club have shown in me.

“I'm excited to develop here, learn from the coaches, and give everything to become the best player I can be.”

Academy director Steve Harper added: "Park is an exciting young talent with real potential. He's already shown maturity beyond his years in a competitive environment and we're delighted to welcome him to the club.

“His signing reflects our commitment to identifying and developing elite talent from across the globe and credit must go to our recruitment network, who continue to do an excellent job in identifying talented young players who have the potential to thrive here. We've seen our talent pathway produce some outstanding success stories in recent seasons and Park now joins a group of young players with that same opportunity ahead of them.”

Newcastle United’s youth signings continue

Park becomes the latest in a line of young players to move to Newcastle United from clubs based abroad. The summer transfer window, which has been a frustrating one on Tyneside so far, began with the Magpies announcing the signing of Antonio Cordero from Malaga.

The Spanish U19 international had interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona before Newcastle swooped for his signature. Cordero will be sent out on-loan to continue his development in senior football with Dutch giants Ajax among the reported frontrunners for his signature.

Turkish midfielder Baran Yildiz also joined the club earlier this year, whilst the Magpies are also anticipating the arrival of Georgian striker Vakhtang Salia. The Dinamo Tbilisi man will officially join the club when he turns 18 in August.

A renewed focus on signing young players from abroad to bolster their academy ranks comes amid financial restrictions caused by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Those rules now mean clubs are pushed to sign young players that can either move into the first-team or can be sold in the future for big profit.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are still searching for Diarmuid O’Carroll’s permanent successor after he left to join Sparta Prague earlier this summer. O’Carroll enjoyed a good season as Under-21’s boss after replacing Ben Dawson in the role last summer with his assistant, Robbie Stockdale, assuming temporary charge of the team.