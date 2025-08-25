Newcastle United transfer news: One more Magpies striker has been linked with a shock move away from the club this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a summer of speculation surrounding Alexander Isak, Newcastle United will head into their game with Liverpool tonight without a recognised senior striker in their starting line-up. Anthony Gordon, as he did at Villa Park, will likely be asked to lead the line in the Swede’s absence.

Will Osula could also be an option, but the 22-year-old failed to take his chance during pre-season and is not seen as being ready to start up-front in the Premier League on a regular basis. The former Sheffield United man has netted just once in the top-flight and just twice in all for the Magpies following goals against Ipswich Town and Bromley last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite an impressive U21 Euros with Denmark, Osula is still very raw and will need more time to develop into the player many believe he can become. Despite all of this, Osula is still someone that Eddie Howe needs in his squad.

Their options in attack, following Callum Wilson’s departure earlier this summer, were light already. Isak’s continued absence from first-team matters mean they are in desperate need of multiple reinforcements if the Swedish international either leaves the club, or does not return to training and matches.

With just over a week left of the summer transfer window, the Magpies need to act quickly if they are to plug these gaps and certainly can’t afford to lose any of their current attacking options. Reports from Sky Sport Germany, however, have indicated that could be a possibility before next Monday’s deadline.

Sky Sport’s Will Osula transfer links

Whilst speculation surrounding Isak’s future continues to dominate headlines, Sky Sport Germany have reported that Osula has admirers in the Bundesliga. According to those reports, Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen have shown an interest in signing the Magpies man this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to X, reporter Florian Plettenburg believes Osula’s future could be ‘one to watch’ before the transfer window closes, writing:: ‘William #Osula is one to watch until Deadline Day. The 22 y/o striker could still leave Newcastle in the coming days. There is also interest from the Bundesliga. Bayer 04 Leverkusen have him on their radar, but nothing is advanced yet. @SkySportDE’.

Osula was the only outfield player that Newcastle United paid a transfer fee to sign last summer as the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules severely impacted what they were able to spend. He would spend most of his first campaign at St James’ Park on the bench, with Howe often reluctant to throw him into matches too often.

However, he did get some time in cup games to impress and, following their triumph over AFC Wimbledon back in October, Osula revealed he was ‘ready’ whenever his head coach needed him: “He’s going to pick the team that will play so whatever role I have to play here I look forward to it and just take my opportunity and chance when they come.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“I’m always ready. I’m ready. I’m always ready to work hard and do my best for the team here so whenever I’m called upon I’m ready to give my all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osula continued: “Football is patient. Everything doesn’t come straight away in life so I’ll have to work hard and eventually my time will come.”