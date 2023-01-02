Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar both have four yellow cards to their name in the Premier League and will be hoping to avoid a fifth which would lead to a one-match suspension. Trippier has played every game for Newcastle in all competitions so far this season while Schar has missed just one league match, the club’s only defeat of the season at Liverpool in August.

Trippier picked up his fourth Premier League booking of the season during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United. It was actually Trippier’s fifth yellow in all competitions, leading to some confusion as to whether he’d be suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Arsenal (7:45pm kick-off), but only cards picked up in Premier League matches count.

Still, yellow card suspensions can be served in cup matches with United travelling to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday (6pm kick-off) before hosting Leicester City (8pm kick-off) in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at St James's Park next Tuesday.

Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar of Newcastle United celebrate their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Any player who picks up five yellow cards in their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will face a one-game suspension. And any player shown 10 yellow cards in their side’s first 32 Premier League fixtures will serve a two-game suspension.

As a result, Schar and Trippier will have to avoid a booking in Newcastle’s next two league matches against Arsenal and Fulham to avoid suspension. While Trippier has only just picked up his fourth booking, Schar received his during the 1-0 win over Everton back in October and has since gone six league games without picking up another.

The Magpies have already had one player suspended due to yellow cards this season with Joelinton missing the November trip to Southampton after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Aston Villa.

Dan Burn is the only other player to have been booked more than twice for Newcastle in the opening 17 Premier League matches with three bookings to his name. He would have to be shown a yellow card against both Arsenal and Fulham in order to be suspended.

Bruno Guimaraes, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson have been shown two yellow cards this season while Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin have one booking each.

Newcastle are yet to have a player shown a red card this season. A red card dismissal for a professional foul or second bookable offence results in a one-match ban while a straight red card for dissent is a two-match ban. Red cards for dangerous play or violent conduct result in three-match bans.

Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table having enjoyed their best start to a Premier League season this century. Eddie Howe’s side have picked up 34 points from their opening 17 matches with only Manchester City and league leaders Arsenal picking up more.

