Two names who could potentially replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed Jose Mourinho or Thomas Tuchel will replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

Another heavy Premier League defeat to Arsenal has raised doubts about the 46-year-old’s long-term future on Tyneside. Toon chiefs remain steadfast in their support for Howe but further decline could signal a change

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, Newcastle remain on the hunt for European football and are in the FA Cup fifth round. Injuries have hampered the Magpies in 2023-24 but the recent defensive form has triggered alarm bells among supporters.

Newcastle have conceded a staggering 31 goals in 12 games since Nick Pope’s injury on December 2 - meaning only five top-flight clubs have shipped more. Arsenal enjoyed their way at the Emirates on Saturday but relegation-threatened Luton Town and Nottingham Forest have found the Magpies’ net with ease in recent weeks.

Both Mourinho and Tuchel - two Champions League-winning managers - are set to be available at the end of the season. Mourinho was sacked by Roma last month while the latter has agreed to step down at Bayern Munich.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Keys named the two ex-Chelsea managers as potential Toon targets. He also predicted Howe would not be the man to take Newcastle to unprecedented heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the manner of the defeat which ultimately will cost Eddie Howe,” Keys said. “Is he capable of taking Newcastle to the next level?