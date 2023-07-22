Premier League star ‘teases’ Newcastle United move with social media activity

18-year-old Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall has been linked with Newcastle as a potential loan option after following the club on Instagram. The Magpies are in the market for a left-back this summer after failing to reach an agreement with Arsenal for Kieran Tierney so far.

Hall featured 11 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season, including home and away against Newcastle in the Premier League. He was named as The Blues’ man of the match in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in May.

A season-long loan with an option to buy would be a viable option for Newcastle.

While social media activity is by no means a clear indicator of a future transfer, Hall’s following of Newcastle is particularly interesting given the only other professional club he follows is his current club Chelsea. The teenager also follows National League North side Chorley, whom his older brother Connor Hall played for last season.

And it’s through Hall’s family that perhaps explains why he follows Newcastle and why he would potentially be keen on a move to the North East. The 18-year-old has connections to Newcastle through his dad’s side of the family while his brother Connor is a self-proclaimed Magpies fan.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are all followed by Hall as well as Newcastle Under-21s players Charlie Wiggett, formerly of Chelsea, and Jordan Hackett, whom Hall played with at England youth level.

