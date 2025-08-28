UEFA Champions League 2025/26 draw: Newcastle United most likely opponents after 100,000 simulations
The Champions League draw will take place from 5pm tonight in Monaco where Newcastle United will be drawn against eight opponents.
The Magpies are in pot four in the draw, as they were two years ago when they were drawn into what was labelled the ‘group of death’ featuring Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.
But the new 36 team league phase format of the Champions League works in Newcastle’s favour this time around as a pot four side as every team is drawn against two teams from each pot regardless of their UEFA coefficient ranking.
Of the two teams from each pot, one fixture will take place at home and the other away.
NUFC Champions League match schedule
The scheduling for the matches is as follows...
Matchday 1: September 16/17/18
Matchday 2 September 30/October 1
Matchday 3: October 21/22
Matchday 4: November 4/5
Matchday 5: November 25/26
Matchday 6: December 9/10
Matchday 7: January 20/21
Matchday 8: January 28
Should Newcastle finish between ninth and 24th in the league phase table, two-legged knockout play-offs will take place on February 17/18 and 24/25 in 2026. If Newcastle finish in the top eight or win their knockout play-off tie, the last-16 ties will take place on March 10/11 and 17/18.
Quarter-final ties take place on April 7/8 and 14/15 and the semi-finals are scheduled for April 28/29 and May 5/6.
The Champions League final will take place on May 30 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, the same city where Newcastle won their last major European honour in 1969. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves!
Champions League draw rules
Before the draw takes place on Thursday evening, there’s a lot of talk surrounding who Newcastle could face and who they perhaps want to face.
While on face value, Newcastle would have a two in nine chance of facing any given team from pots one, two and three and a two in eight chance of facing a team from pot four, the reality is quite different.
UEFA rules state that teams from the same country can’t face one another in the group phase, which rules out five potential opponents for Newcastle in Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Clubs are also not able to face more than two countries from the same nation in the group phase.
And with Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea all in pot one, Newcastle have a far higher chance of facing certain teams in pot one. Arsenal are in pot two and Spurs are in pot three.
There is also the knock-on impact of clubs from other countries not being drawn against each other which also impacts the odds of facing certain sides.
All of a sudden, a simple two in nine chance is made far more complicated and varied for each individual team.
To have an idea of which teams Newcastle are most likely to face, we’ve used X’s Grok AI and a Champions League draw simulator to see which teams The Magpies are drawn against the most.
We simulated 100,000 draws, here are the results...
UEFA Champions League draw simulation results
Newcastle United were drawn against the following teams from each pot...
Pot one
Paris Saint-Germain (France) - drawn against Newcastle in 36,526 out of 100,0000 group phase draws
Inter Milan (Italy) - 34,015
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - 33,914
Bayern Munich (Germany) - 33,665
Barcelona (Spain) - 31,049
Real Madrid (Spain) - 30,831
Manchester City (England) - 0
Liverpool (England) - 0
Chelsea (England) - 0
Pot two
Club Brugge (Belgium) - 28,637
Benfica (Portugal) - 28,610
Atalanta (Italy) - 24,838
Juventus (Italy) - 24,684
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) - 24,674
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - 24,404
Villarreal (Spain) - 22,177
Atletico Madrid (Spain) - 21,976
Arsenal (England) - 0
Pot three
Sporting CP (Portugal) - 26,027
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - 26,021
Bodo/Glimt (Norway) - 25,823
Ajax (Netherlands) - 25,791
Slavia Praha (Czechia) - 25,770
Olympiacos (Greece) - 25,619
Marseille (France) - 23,591
Napoli (Italy) - 21,358
Tottenham Hotspur (England) - 0
Pot four
Galatasaray (Turkey) - 26,475
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) - 26,350
Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) - 26,174
Pafos (Cyprus) - 26,103
Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - 26,085
Copengagen (Denmark) - 25,956
Monaco (France) - 24,369
Athletic Club (Spain) - 18,488
Newcastle’s most likely eight opponents in the Champions League draw, according to the simulation, are: PSG, Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Benfica, Sporting CP, PSV Eindhoven, Galatasaray and Union Saint-Gilloise.
Newcastle famously beat PSG in their previous Champions League campaign and have also faced Inter Milan previously in the competition in 2003. The Magpies have also encountered Club Brugge, Benfica, Sporting and PSV in the UEFA Cup/Europa League but have never faced Galatasaray or Union SG in a competitive fixture.
But let’s see if things actually transpire that way. While the draw will confirm Newcastle’s opponents and whether they face them at home or away, the fixture dates will be confirmed in due course.