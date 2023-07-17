UEFA issue Champions League group stage update involving Newcastle United, Man United & Arsenal
The Champions League group stage draw will take place on August 31 as Newcastle United eagerly await their opponents.
The 2023-24 Champions League has already started with the first round of qualifying taking place. The second and third qualifying rounds will follow before the play-off round which will finally determine the 32 teams taking part in the group stage of the competition.
Fortunately for Newcastle, they are one of 26 teams already guaranteed a place in the group stage having finished fourth in the Premier League last season.
And the UEFA Champions League official Twitter account has confirmed the: “ The 2023/24 #UCL group stage teams as things stand...”
Asking Twitter users: “Do you see your badge here?”
Newcastle are likely to be drawn from pot four as a result of their UEFA coefficient compared to other sides in the Champions League. The only way The Magpies will avoid being in pot four is if all six of the teams yet to qualify all have a lower coefficient, which is highly unlikely.
2023-24 Champions League group stage teams and pot numbers as things stand
Pot 1
Manchester City (England league champions and Champions League holders) - 145.000
Bayern Munich (Germany league champions) - 136.000
Paris Saint-Germain (France league champions) - 112.000
Barcelona (Spain league champions) - 98.000
Sevilla (Europa League holders) - 91.000
Benfica (Portugal league champions) - 82.000
Napoli (Italy league champions) - 81.000
Feyenoord (Netherlands league champions) - 51.000
Pot 2
Real Madrid - 121.000
Manchester United - 104.000
Inter Milan - 96.000
Borussia Dortmund - 86.000
Atletico Madrid - 85.000
RB Leipzig - 84.000
Porto - 81.000
Arsenal - 76.000
Pot 3
Shakhtar Donetsk - 63.000
Red Bull Salzburg - 59.000
AC Milan - 50.000
Lazio - 42.000
Red Star Belgrade - 42.000
Pot 3 or pot 4
Real Sociedad - 33.000
Celtic - 31.000
Newcastle United - 21.914
Six teams yet to qualify
Pot 4
Union Berlin - 17.000
Lens - 12.232