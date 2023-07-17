The 2023-24 Champions League has already started with the first round of qualifying taking place. The second and third qualifying rounds will follow before the play-off round which will finally determine the 32 teams taking part in the group stage of the competition.

Fortunately for Newcastle, they are one of 26 teams already guaranteed a place in the group stage having finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the UEFA Champions League official Twitter account has confirmed the: “ The 2023/24 #UCL group stage teams as things stand...”

Asking Twitter users: “Do you see your badge here?”

Newcastle are likely to be drawn from pot four as a result of their UEFA coefficient compared to other sides in the Champions League. The only way The Magpies will avoid being in pot four is if all six of the teams yet to qualify all have a lower coefficient, which is highly unlikely.

2023-24 Champions League group stage teams and pot numbers as things stand

Pot 1

Manchester City (England league champions and Champions League holders) - 145.000

Bayern Munich (Germany league champions) - 136.000

Paris Saint-Germain (France league champions) - 112.000

Barcelona (Spain league champions) - 98.000

Sevilla (Europa League holders) - 91.000

Benfica (Portugal league champions) - 82.000

Napoli (Italy league champions) - 81.000

Feyenoord (Netherlands league champions) - 51.000

Pot 2

Real Madrid - 121.000

Manchester United - 104.000

Inter Milan - 96.000

Borussia Dortmund - 86.000

Atletico Madrid - 85.000

RB Leipzig - 84.000

Porto - 81.000

Arsenal - 76.000

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk - 63.000

Red Bull Salzburg - 59.000

AC Milan - 50.000

Lazio - 42.000

Red Star Belgrade - 42.000

Pot 3 or pot 4

Real Sociedad - 33.000

Celtic - 31.000

Six teams yet to qualify

Pot 4

Union Berlin - 17.000