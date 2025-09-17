Newcastle United v Barcelona: UEFA rules prevent one of Newcastle United’s key figures from featuring in the Champions League this season.

Newcastle United’s Champions League campaign begins on Thursday night when Barcelona head to St James’ Park - but one of the club’s longest-serving players will not be able to feature. Jamaal Lascelles has entered his tenth campaign as a Magpies player and has led the team through promotion from the Championship, to Premier League survival, Champions League qualification and to a first piece of silverware in seven decades.

Although he didn’t feature in that final against Liverpool back in March, or in any of their Carabao Cup games preceding that game because of injury, he raised the trophy alongside Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes at Wembley - such was and is his importance to the squad.

Despite not featuring in a competitive game since March 2024, Lascelles quietly had his contract extended by Newcastle United earlier this year, keeping him on Tyneside for another season. However, UEFA rules mean he is unable to play in this season’s Champions League.

Newcastle United had to submit a ‘List A’ squad for the league phase of the Champions League - but Lascelles was not included in that squad. Clubs can name 25 players in their ‘List A’ squad, including four spots for ‘locally trained players’.

Because the Magpies have no players that fulfill that criteria, they were only allowed to name a 21-man squad, meaning Lascelles, along with reserve goalkeepers John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie, were not included.

Eddie Howe does have a number of strong options at centre-back with Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman in his ranks to cope without Lascelles, but the former Nottingham Forest man has already demonstrated that he is able to cope with the demands of playing in the Champions League.

A plague of injuries derailed Newcastle United’s last Champions League campaign, but offered Lascelles the opportunity to impress. He certainly grabbed that chance with a number of solid performances, including a dominating display during their 4-1 win over PSG at St James’ Park.

Lascelles will still be able to influence the squad behind the scenes and for Guimaraes, the man who will lead the Magpies out against Barcelona on Thursday, his presence is always appreciated. Speaking to the Gazette, Guimaraes said in May: “Yeah, the true captain. I have learned a lot with him.

“I think he was always massive for us, always there to try to help the boys. Unbelievable to have him back.”

Newcastle United Champions League ‘List A’ squad

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman

Midfielders: Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

Forwards: Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade, William Osula

Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall have been named in the club’s ‘List B’ squad and are eligible to feature in the league phase. Lascelles, meanwhile, could still feature in future Champions League matches this season due to a new rule implemented by UEFA.

To manage the workloads of players, clubs can now make one alteration to their ‘List A’ squad if they suffer a ‘long-term’ injury or an ‘illness’ which prevents a player currently named in the ‘List A’ squad from featuring in matches.