Union SG 0-4 Newcastle United: Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes were on target for Eddie Howe’s side in the Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United secured their biggest-ever Champions League win as they beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 on Wednesday evening.

Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes scored either side of two Anthony Gordon penalties as Newcastle strolled to a comfortable away win in Brussels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woltemade opened the scoring as Sandro Tonali’s edge-of-the-box volley deflected in off him in what was Newcastle’s first away goal of the new season. The Magpies doubled their advantage before half-time as Fedde Leysen brought down Anthony Elanga inside the penalty area.

Gordon stepped up as Newcastle’s new designated penalty taker and converted from 12 yards. Newcastle were then awarded a second penalty in the second half following an intervention from VAR.

Leysen was penalised again, this time for handball when tussling with Woltemade, as referee Urs Schnyder was prompted to go to the monitor before pointing to the spot for the second time. Gordon dispatched his second penalty with confidence to put the result beyond doubt.

Substitutes William Osula and Barnes combined to make it 4-0 in the closing stages as the latter applied a tidy finish to grab his first Champions League goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s protests for the second penalty were minimal at the time as the sides played on briefly before the referee halted the game. Replays showed the ball hit off Leysen’s arm before UEFA officially explained the decision.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

UEFA explain NUFC U-turn decision in short statement

VAR’s intervention saw the referee overturn his on field decision and award Newcastle a penalty.

A short explanation statement published on UEFA’s website read: “Decision overturned: penalty awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Penalty - handball offence. Union SG's player, No. 48, touched the ball with his right arm, which was in an unnatural position and away from the body.”

There were no real protests from the Union players or staff after the match, though Newcastle know how it feels to be on the wrong end of the VAR penalty overturn in the Champions League. And it could be argued Leysen’s arm was in a far more natural position than Gabriel’s was for Newcastle’s penalty shout during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United Champions League win

Following the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “We've been waiting for a performance like that, really, where, we looked like we could score at any moment.

“It wasn't a perfect performance. There are things we can improve, but it was a big step in the right direction. An important stage as well in the Champions League because, as I said before, we have to start well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These competitions are so high and the demands are so big on us that if we're slow starters, we could leave ourselves too much to do. So I certainly leave here in a lot healthier, positive frame of mind, and I'm looking forward to the next game.”