Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United suffered late heartbreak in the Champions League group stage match at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Alexander Isak's first half opener was cancelled out by a 98th-minute Kylian Mbappe penalty to put PSG in pole position to pip Newcastle to last-16 qualification with a game to spare. The decision to award the penalty came about after Ousmane Dembele's cross deflected off Tino Livramento's chest before hitting his elbow.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A VAR check saw referee Szymon Marciniak review the footage before pointing to the penalty spot. And Mbappe promptly made no mistake to make it 1-1.

Eddie Howe admitted he didn't feel it was a penalty and had to hold his tongue when asked to express his thoughts on the call. And to rub salt into Newcastle's wounds, the decision to award PSG a penalty appears to go against UEFA guidance recommended in April 2023.

A UEFA statement issued last season read: "In their guidelines for next season, the Board recommends that UEFA should clarify that no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body and, in particular, when the ball does not go toward the goal."