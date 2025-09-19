Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe’s side were beaten by Barcelona on Thursday night in the Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s Champions League campaign began with a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona on Thursday night. A spirited performance from Eddie Howe’s side was undone by two Marcus Rashford goals, with the second a particularly stunning strike to seal all three points for the Spanish side - even if Anthony Gordon’s late goal offered hope of a revival for the hosts.

Losing their opening game of the league phase is far from ideal, but the layout of the reformatted competition means they still have plenty of other opportunities to make amends and earn enough points to qualify for the knockout rounds. However, with games domestically and in Europe coming thick-and-fast, Eddie Howe knows he must milk every single drop from his squad if they are to be a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That may also mean he is forced to rotate, something he often prefers not to do, particularly coming off the back of a win. However, energy levels will have to be monitored over the campaign.

UEFA suspension rules explained

As the Magpies trudged off the St James’ Park pitch on Thursday night, two of their players had received a booking from Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg. Joelinton and Dan Burn were the recipients of Nyberg’s brandishing of the yellow card.

Whilst neither player is in direct danger of a suspension, they do need to be mindful of the rules heading into later games - especially with their next six matches in particular being of such high importance. 11 points was the benchmark to finish in the top-24 last season and with seven games left to play, albeit the last one of those away at holders PSG, Newcastle United know they simply must start to pick up points if they want to progress.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

And they cannot afford any unnecessary suspensions. UEFA rules on yellow card suspensions read: ‘From the first match in the league phase, players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after three cautions, that did not result in a red card, as well as after any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.).’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burn and Joelinton, therefore, know two more bookings would see them handed a one-match European ban. Rules on red card suspensions read: ‘As a rule, a player or team official sent off by the referee is automatically suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League or UEFA Super Cup). In the event of a serious offence, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is entitled to augment this punishment, including by extending it to other competitions.’

Suspensions in European competitions do not carry over into domestic matches, however, meaning any player banned from UEFA competitions can still play in the Premier League. The same rule applies to domestic bans as well.

That loophole allowed Anthony Gordon to feature against Barcelona, despite being only two-thirds of the way through a domestic ban. Gordon, who netted a late consolation for his side on Thursday night, will not be available for selection this weekend when the Magpies travel to the Vitality Stadium.

Gordon will be available to play in their Carabao Cup meeting with Bradford City next week and then when Arsenal head to St James’ Park on Sunday 28 September.