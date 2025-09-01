William Osula was reported to be a late summer target for Aston Villa. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United were looking to secure a permanent transfer exit for striker William Osula on deadline day.

Newcastle had agreed a Premier League record £130million deal with Liverpool for Alexander Isak but were also on the verge of another striker exit.

The club had given the green light for William Osula to leave after reaching an agreement with Brentford to sign Yoane Wissa for £55million.

Osula, who is away on international duty with Denmark, withdrew from media duties in an effort to secure a deadline day move but it ultimately failed to materialise.

The 22-year-old will now return to Newcastle following the international break and remain part of Eddie Howe’s squad. It comes after the striker made his first Premier League start for the club over a year after joining from Sheffield United for £10million.

Newcastle United agree to William Osula sale

As per Mail Online, Newcastle held talks with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt over a £30million permanent transfer for Osula, which included a buy-back clause.

But a deal failed to materialise with Newcastle now keeping the striker as cover behind summer signings Nick Woltemade, Wissa and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle had agreed a deal with Premier League side Aston Villa for Osula earlier in the day but were unable to proceed with the transfer due to UEFA financial rules.

UEFA rules block Newcastle United striker transfer due to £39m deal

Newcastle had already done business with Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window by striking a £39million deal for Jacob Ramsey. The Villa academy graduate made the switch to Tyneside and banked his boyhood club a pure-profit deal to help combat Premier League and UEFA financial rules.

While agreeing to proceed with a deal for Osula with Villa would have been beneficial for Newcastle financially and not caused any issues when it comes to PSR, UEFA’s more strict financial rules ultimately put an end to the transfer.

Villa agreeing to sell Ramsey to Newcastle and then buying Osula for a significant fee would have been seen as a swap deal in UEFA’s eyes. It would have limited the pure profit they had generated through the sale of Ramsey.

And Villa are following the rules closely after being hit with a fine by UEFA.

David Ornstein explained why the deal did not progress via The Athletic’s YouTube channel.

He said: “Aston Villa weren’t able to proceed on a deal for William Osula, because it would’ve been characterised under UEFA’s accounting methods as being a ‘swap’ after Ramsey joined Newcastle.

“UEFA would’ve seen it as a trade-off, not independent deals. They would’ve amended downwards the profit Villa made on that transfer.”

Eddie Howe had hinted that Osula would need regular football at this stage of his career last week, hinting at a potential exit for the striker.

“I think anything is possible for Will,” Howe said. “I wouldn’t want to put any kind of restriction onto how he’s viewed.

“We will view him and judge him every day, like we do. He’s made great strides in a year.

“Sometimes, when you’re watching someone every day, and you’re so ingrained in their development, you can forget to see the giant leap that he’s made. I think his game is in a much better place.

“I think there’s more growth to come, naturally for someone so young. But he’s got ability and he’s got a talent, and he does score goals.

“He’s scored goals regularly in training, and he is quick and he is strong. He’s got all the attributes, and there will be a time where he has to play regularly to go to the next step, and he’s probably in that moment now.”

But it’s clear that playing regularly will not come at Newcastle this season for Osula, with Howe not ruling out the prospect of a potential departure.

“Regular football will be something he needs for his own career at some stage,” Howe said. “But whether that’s now or in the future, who knows?”