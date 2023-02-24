Unlike in previous finals Newcastle United have nothing to fear when they face Manchester United

Just one game stands between this crop of players from immortalising their name into Newcastle United history. It may ‘only’ be the Carabao Cup to many, but for fans, players, staff and the city as a whole, it means everything.

Every season begins with hopes of a decent showing in the league and a cup run if possible - and almost every season we are disappointed on both fronts. However, this year has been totally different.

Their league form has been sensational and in the Carabao Cup, they have seen off four Premier League teams to book themselves a place at Wembley. Despite a slight stumble in the league as of late, everything seems to be pointing in the right direction for Newcastle at the moment, but of course, we must address the elephant in the room. Manchester United.

Yes, it’s them again. 24 years after the 1999 FA Cup final, the Red Devil’s are back to cause yet more Magpies heartbreak.

Erik ten Hag’s side have themselves enjoyed a great season in all competitions this year and will be the toughest side Newcastle have faced thus far in the competition. With Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez et al, it promises to be a difficult afternoon for the Magpies.

However, this team will go into the game with absolutely no fear. ‘We're not here to be popular, we're here to compete’ has been the mantra fans have adopted and Eddie Howe’s have demonstrated this time after time.

Newcastle United should not fear Manchester United at Wembley (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite all the pomp and circumstance, Wembley should be no different. Howe has already insisted that the group will approach the game like any other.

Everything from their preparation on the training pitch, travel plans and even their pre-match attire will remain the same. However, for the 33,000 fans lucky enough to get tickets, the hoards of fans travelling to the capital and those staying at home, this match is far from normal.