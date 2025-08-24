Newcastle United will complete a forward signing next week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have already lined up one attacking addition before the end of the transfer window but are still eyeing at least one more.

The Magpies have been looking to find a replacement for Callum Wilson since the start of the summer while also considering Alexander Isak alternatives with the striker making himself unavailable for selection in an attempt to force a transfer exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yoane Wissa has been targeted by the club over the past month but a deal is yet to be agreed with Brentford. Now time is against Newcastle with the summer transfer window set to close on September 1.

Newcastle have already agreed a deal to bring in a forward before that date, but it is unlikely to significantly impact Eddie Howe’s first-team plans.

Newcastle United set to sign youngster as pro deal set to be made official

Newcastle have already announced a deal that will see Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 next week.

Howe has already met Salia during the forward’s visit to Newcastle earlier this year. The 17-year-old, who turns 18 on August 30, has agreed a professional deal at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He brings a wealth of senior football experience for such a young player, having scored eight goals in 59 appearances for Dinamo Tbilisi’s first team.

Salia has already arrived on Tyneside but has been tipped to leave Newcastle on loan shortly after his arrival. It’s a similar strategy Newcastle have adopted for Antonio Cordero, who joined Newcastle as a free agent from Malaga earlier in the summer, was quickly loaned out to Belgian side Westerlo for the season.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Salia issues heartfelt farewell statement ahead of NUFC move

Ahead of his transfer to Newcastle, Salia issued a farewell statement to Dinamo Tbilisi on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The moment has come when I have to say goodbye to my home club,” he said. “It's not easy, but I know it's part of football and a new phase of my career ahead.

“I spent a lot of time at Dinamo - after almost every age group in the academy, I adapted to the first team shirt and that’s where I became a professional footballer. I'll never forget my debut goal scored in Torpedo's net.

“I learned everything I know now at this club, and I’m very grateful to everyone I’ve met along the way - coaches, teammates, management, staff and fans.

“I know that there is a long way ahead of me and I am ready to give everything I can to succeed. Farewell, but I believe that we will definitely meet in the future.Blue and white all the way!”