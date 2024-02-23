Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of a few key players heading into Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal head into the game on the back of a five-game winning streak in the league that has seen them score 21 goals. But a 1-0 midweek defeat to Porto in the Champions League showed a more vulnerable side to Mikel Arteta's title challengers.

While Newcastle have a few injury doubts heading into the weekend with Alexander Isak and Joe Willock pushing to return from respective injury absences, Arsenal are also in a similar situation with the likes of Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu. When asked directly if Partey would be available, Arteta said in his pre-match press conference: "Let’s see. We have another session today and obviously he’s been out for many, many months now and we need to really nail the timing and when he has enough in the tank to compete, but I think he’s very close.

"It’s the same with Gabby [Jesus] as well, he's done a few things. Alex [Zinchenko] is not far at all, and Tomiyasu is still a little bit more."

Newcastle were the first side to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season with Anthony Gordon's second half strike sealing a 1-0 win at St James' Park. Arteta branded the decision to allow the goal a 'disgrace' following three VAR checks.

The Magpies have not won at Arsenal since 2010 and haven't completed a league double over The Gunners since the 1994-95 season.

1 . Takehiro Tomiyasu - doubt Tomiyasu hasn’t featured for Arsenal since leaving to represent Japan at the Asia Cup. He is expected to be back very soon and could feature against the Magpies. Photo Sales

2 . Thomas Partey - doubt Partey has played just five games in all competitions for the Gunners this season with his last appearance coming back in October. He has returned to training although he is considered a big doubt to play on Saturday night. Photo Sales

3 . Gabriel Jesus - doubt The Brazilian has a knee injury and has missed their last three league games - although the Gunners have netted 14 times in that time. Jesus could be an option for Arteta this weekend. Photo Sales