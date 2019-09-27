The view from France on Bordeaux part-owners GACP Sports' potential takeover of Newcastle United

Joseph DaGrosa-led GACP Sports are reportedly eyeing a takeover of Newcastle United to go with their part-ownership of Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 27th September 2019, 10:50 am
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 10:53 am
Bordeaux's English forward Josh Maja (2nd R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Montpellier on August 17, 2019, at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images)

But what’s the view from France about the Florida-based investment firm, and the current Bordeaux president DeGrosa? What kind of business have they done and how are they perceived by the club’s fans?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

French football journalist David Crossan has offered a little insight into the GACP Sports takeover across the Channel.

On social media @davidmcrossan said: “GACP front Bordeaux but they own only 14% with their partners King Street owning 86%. Bordeaux fans weren’t happy with summer transfer spending but recent results under Paulo Sousa have been good (6 unbeaten and counting).

“The sort of players Bordeaux have bought in 2019: (Josh) Maja, (Laurent) Koscielny, (Yacine) Adli – a 19-yr-old from PSG in Jan who scored two quality goals last night. Players in the £5million or so range in general.”