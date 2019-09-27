The view from France on Bordeaux part-owners GACP Sports' potential takeover of Newcastle United
Joseph DaGrosa-led GACP Sports are reportedly eyeing a takeover of Newcastle United to go with their part-ownership of Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux.
But what’s the view from France about the Florida-based investment firm, and the current Bordeaux president DeGrosa? What kind of business have they done and how are they perceived by the club’s fans?
French football journalist David Crossan has offered a little insight into the GACP Sports takeover across the Channel.
On social media @davidmcrossan said: “GACP front Bordeaux but they own only 14% with their partners King Street owning 86%. Bordeaux fans weren’t happy with summer transfer spending but recent results under Paulo Sousa have been good (6 unbeaten and counting).
“The sort of players Bordeaux have bought in 2019: (Josh) Maja, (Laurent) Koscielny, (Yacine) Adli – a 19-yr-old from PSG in Jan who scored two quality goals last night. Players in the £5million or so range in general.”