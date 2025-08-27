‘Until now’ - Newcastle United transfer search given major boost as Wolves man makes honest admission
Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has not ruled-out the possibility of Jorgen Strand Larsen leaving Molineux this summer, even after Newcastle United had a second bid rejected for the striker. The Magpies submitted a £50m bid on Monday, one that was improved to £55m on Tuesday.
However, both of those were rejected by the Molineux-outfit as they remain insistent on keeping hold of their talisman. It is understood that Strand Larsen would be interested in a move to St James’ Park this summer, but he will not force his way out of Wolves.
The Norwegian international scored 14 goals during his debut Premier League season last campaign whilst on-loan from Celta Vigo. That loan was turned into a permanent stay at the beginning of summer, with Wolves paying the La Liga outfit £23m for his signature.
Just a few months on from that transfer and Wolves could demand around £60m from Newcastle United if they want to sign him before Monday’s transfer deadline. Although he hasn’t scored a Premier League goal yet this season, Strand Larsen netted twice against West Ham on Tuesday night as Wolves triumphed in an all-Premier League Carabao Cup tie.
Vitor Pereira on Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer
Pereira didn’t pick Strand Larsen in his starting XI for that clash against the Hammers, but was rewarded with a brace within eleven minutes of introducing him to the pitch in the 73rd minute. Speaking after that game, Pereira was asked about Strand Larsen’s future at Molineux and the 57-year-old didn’t rule out the possibility of him leaving the club this summer.
“If it's my decision, of course (he stays)," Pereira said. “He is a very important player.
“He is a player with character. I imagine his mind at this moment, listening to a lot of things, reading.
“He goes to help the team and in the last minutes I asked him to go back and help as a centre-back. He is a team player. He is a top player.
“Until now, Jorgen is our player. He is a very important player for us and we will see what happens. Football is football and every player has a price, even Messi or Cristiano.
“I understand football but for me it's very important for us. We will see what happens.”
Whilst the striker would be interested in a move to St James’ Park this summer and the possibility of playing Champions League football, Pereira also revealed that he had not been agitating for a move: “I know a lot of players in my career, in this situation, and they have asked me not to play,” he added.
“But he wants to play every time. He wants to help the team. You must be ready for everything but I want to keep the best players and this kind of player with us.”
Newcastle United have until 7pm on Monday night to complete all of their transfer business. Between now and then, though, they face a trip to Elland Road as they search for their first win of the season.