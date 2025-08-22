‘This is football’ - Wolves boss addresses £60m Newcastle United transfer claims

Newcastle United transfer news: Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has addressed speculation involving Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Vitor Pereira has admitted he hasn’t spoken to striker Jorgen Strand Larsen about increased speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United. The Norwegian international has emerged as a target for the Magpies as they look to replace Callum Wilson.

Strand Larsen has been mooted as a potential alternative to Yoane Wissa as talks with Brentford over a move for the DR Congo international have reached an impasse. The Bees continue to maintain that Wissa is not for sale this summer and rejected a bid from St James’ Park, worth a reported £40m in all, earlier this week.

Strand Larsen, meanwhile, scored 14 goals during his first campaign as a Wolves player and was signed by the Molineux-outfit on a permanent basis earlier this summer. Wolves paid Celta Vigo a £23m fee for the 25-year-old - and could almost treble their money on him if they decide to sell to the Magpies.

Reports from the Express and Star on Thursday indicated that the two clubs were just £5m apart in their valuation of the striker and that Wolves face a ‘real fight’ to keep hold of the 25-year-old amid renewed interest from St James’ Park. However, the report also indicates that no direct approach for Strand Larsen has been made from Tyneside but that talks between intermediaries are underway.

Vitor Pereira reveals Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer latest

Wolves, who were beaten 4-0 by Manchester City in their first game of the season last weekend, make the trip to Bournemouth tomorrow for their first away game of the season. Pereira, unsurprisingly, was asked for an update on Strand Larsen ahead of that trip to the Vitality Stadium.

“He is a very important player for us,” the 57-year-old said . “I haven't spoken with him about it.

“He is committed to the team. I watch him in training and he is committed.

“He likes to win and he is a fighter. He is preparing himself to play tomorrow [against Bournemouth]."

Asked if Wolves can afford to lose another striker following the departure of Matheus Cunha earlier this window, he added: “The market is the market. As long as the window is open, players can come and players can leave. This is football.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park on Monday night but continue to be without Alexander Isak. The Swedish international is again not under consideration for selection against Arne Slot’s side with Anthony Gordon set to lead the line.

Although Gordon and his teammates fired a blank at Villa Park last weekend, Eddie Howe has backed the former Everton to showcase his talents on Monday: “He has done it enough to be able to do the job really well for the team,” Howe said. “I have played him there a number of times both as a starter and as a substitute. He plays it differently to other strikers but that can be a positive in the respect that he has devastating pace and a strong work ethic.

“Of course he's scored goals historically from wide areas but also from central areas and I think you can over play the change of position and I think he enjoys the role and he played really well last week. He had a lot of chances and a lot of shots so I thought it was a good display from him.”