Nurnberg sensation Can Uzun has insisted he is “happy” to stay put amid reports linking him to Newcastle United. There were suggestions last month that the Magpies were plotting to bolster their academy ranks with the 18-year-old. Dan Ashworth focused on signing youth players since his appointment as sporting director, although he is now set to jump ship to Manchester United.

Uzun has emerged as one of European football’s top talents at Nurnberg this season. Albeit in the German second tier, the prospect has bagged 11 goals in 199 league games from midfield.

He also netted seven goals in 10 games for Turkey at under-17 level, with Uzun choosing to represent his country of descent. Add in a reported £8.5million release clause this summer and it becomes easy to see why Newcastle are sniffing around.

Speaking to the club’s website, Uzun rebuffed claims of a potential move while opening up about his natural goal-scoring ability. He said: “I want to continue like this. I’m happy with how things are going at the moment. It’s just exciting to play with this team.