Newcastle United’s newest signing, Alfie Harrison, returned to haunt his former club Manchester City by scoring his first goal in black-and-white against the Citizens. Harrison, who had scored eight goals in eight games for City’s Under-18 side before his move to Tynemouth, made it nine in nine this season with a very well taken strike on his old stomping ground on Wednesday night.

Harrison was released on the left and nipped the ball past his opposition defender before firing home a low strike into the far corner. Although the Magpies would go on to lose 4-2 to the Citizens, it showed a promising start to life at the club for the 18-year-old who was Newcastle’s only signing during the January transfer window.

Harrison is yet to feature in a senior matchday squad for the Magpies and only made his Under-21’s debut at the weekend as he gets used to his new surroundings. The teenager was able to soak in a St James’ Park matchday as he attended the draw against Luton Town earlier this month.

Speaking to the club about that experience, Harrison described the atmosphere as ‘unbelievable’ and something he is keen to experience as a player. He said: “I've been to St James' Park already and I have to admit, it did take me back a bit. I went to the game against Luton and the atmosphere inside the stadium was unbelievable.

“It really surprised me at how good it was and I was getting goosebumps just thinking just thinking what it would be like to be out there on the pitch myself.

“I think this season has gone well so far and I just need to continue that here at Newcastle. I want to break into Newcastle's under-21s team and play at a high level, affecting games with goals and assists to help the team.”

