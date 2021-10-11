WATCH as new owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi meet the Newcastle United squad
Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi paid a visit to Newcastle United’s training ground today.
Newcastle United have released a video showing two of their new owners, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, meeting the Newcastle United players and staff.
In the video, Federico Fernandez, who has often deputised as captain in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles, is seen talking to Staveley and Ghodoussi before the pair pay a visit to some of the other facilities.
It is also believed that they met Steve Bruce during their 90 minutes at the training ground amid growing speculation on Bruce’s future as Newcastle United manager.
Staveley, speaking to the Gazette last week said: "We’ll make the decisions that need to be made, but we’re going to do a full review of all the club, not just on the footballing side, but the commercial side (too), and once we’ve done that, we’ll come back to everybody.”