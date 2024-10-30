Newcastle United have opened their newly refurbished club shop at St James’ Park.

The shop, which stands on the grounds of St James’ Park, was closed earlier this year to undergo a full refurbishment following the announcement that Adidas was to become the club’s new kit manufacturer in a deal worth a reported £30m a season.The club launched their home, away and third kits in summer with queues forming around the block at the temporary club shop on Strawberry Place.

However, at 2pm today, the club opened its doors on their newly refurbished shop to Mags+ members that were able to get a ticket. The Shields Gazette were among the very first fans into the new club shop and you can see a video of that on our social media channels.

Speaking ahead of the opening, the club’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “We are incredibly excited to open the doors to our new club store at St. James' Park. The transformation is incredible.

“Alongside our partners, Adidas, we have invested significantly into the store, and we are delighted to present our supporters with, what we believe, will be a world-class retail experience. We would like to put on record our sincere appreciation for all the support provided to us by Adidas, alongside the many other contributors and contractors who supported the project.

“We have focused on enhancing every aspect of the store, from recognising our history and heritage in the design, through to creating an immersive digital experience, whilst striving to deliver exceptional service, even on busy matchdays.

“Supporters will have access to the best and widest range of Adidas kit, clothing and official merchandise anywhere, direct from the club, with the promise of even more exciting product ranges to come. The store will also feature the club's own-brand products and other lines of clothing, and accessories, from the likes of New Era and Taylor Made."

The club shop will then be open seven days a week, 9am-6pm on Monday-Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sundays - with opening times varying on matchdays. A new store in the Metrocentre will also open next month.