Newcastle United face Chelsea at St James’ Park tonight with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on the line.

Just three days after their defeat at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle United host Chelsea at St James’ Park aiming to exact revenge for not only Sunday’s loss, but also their defeat in the quarter-finals of this competition in December. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s match against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup:

When is Newcastle United v Chelsea?

The Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea will kick-off at 7:45pm at St James’ Park. Chris Kavanagh will referee the match.

Will VAR be used in the match between Newcastle United and Chelsea?

No, VAR will not be used in tonight’s game. VAR in the Carabao Cup is only used in the semi-finals and final.

Is Newcastle United v Chelsea on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea will be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. All Carabao Cup games this season will be shown live on TV with Sky Sports + broadcasting tonight’s clash at St James’ Park.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What happens if Newcastle United v Chelsea ends in a draw?

If the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will head straight to penalties without a period of extra time. The Magpies defeated Nottingham Forest in Round Two of this competition, but were beaten by Chelsea on penalties in last season’s quarter-final.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Anthony Gordon is a doubt for the game having missed the defeat against Chelsea on Sunday. The winger travelled with the squad but was not named by Howe in his matchday squad.

Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman will all miss out through injury. Lewis Miley, though, could be handed his first minutes of the season.