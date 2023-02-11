Howe is an iconic figure at the Vitality Stadium having guided The Cherries from the foot of League Two to the Premier League from 2008 to 2015 over two spells. He also made over 300 appearances for Bournemouth as a player, also over two spells.

But Howe has since become an admired figure on Tyneside since being appointed Newcastle manager in November 2021. He helped guide The Magpies to Premier League safety last season and has helped the side kick-on expenentionally this campaign as they currently sit fourth in the table looking to extend a club record 16 game unbeaten run in the top flight.

United also have a first major cup final in 24 years to look forward to at Wembley Stadium later this month.

So it was of little surprise when Howe got off the Newcastle team coach outside the Vitality Stadium that he was met by a very positive reception from both sets of fans.